Sports
Diamondbacks and Giants Clash in Key NL West Series
San Francisco, California – The Arizona Diamondbacks and the San Francisco Giants are set to face off in a critical three-game series this week at Oracle Park. Both teams, despite struggling this season, have found momentum in recent weeks.
The Diamondbacks started the 2025 season with high expectations, especially after acquiring star pitcher Corbin Burnes. However, Burnes underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the remainder of this season and possibly all of next. The Diamondbacks fell to a record of 51-58 before the trade deadline, leading to a series of trades that saw them become sellers.
Meanwhile, the Giants were once projected to finish above .500 but suffered a dismal 21-40 stretch over a 9-and-a-half-week period. After making some trades at the deadline, the Giants turned their season around, going 18-16 in the subsequent weeks.
As of now, both teams are locked in a tight contest for third place in the NL West, with the Giants holding a slight edge at 72-71 while the Diamondbacks sit at 72-72. Each team will play six times this month, providing numerous opportunities for both to make a final push.
Recently, the Diamondbacks have experienced a 21-14 stretch since August 18, led by players such as Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll, while the Giants have rallied to score 100 runs in their last 15 games, highlighted by contributions from Rafael Devers and Matt Chapman.
Tonight’s game will feature Arizona’s Nabil Crismatt (2-0, 2.14 ERA) matched against San Francisco’s Logan Webb (13-9, 3.17 ERA), followed by Zac Gallen and Robbie Ray in Tuesday’s matchup, and Eduardo Rodriguez facing Carson Seymour in the series finale on Wednesday.
The Diamondbacks are eager to capitalize on their recent success at Oracle Park, where they have not lost a series since 2023. The Giants will aim to continue their strong offensive play against a struggling Arizona pitching staff.
With playoffs out of reach for both teams, this series is pivotal for pride and establishing momentum going into the offseason.
