Diamondbacks’ Ildemaro Vargas Diagnosed with Foot Fracture

CHICAGO — Infielder Ildemaro Vargas of the Arizona Diamondbacks was placed on the injured list after suffering a bone fracture in his right foot during a game against the Chicago White Sox on June 24.

Vargas was hit by a pitch in the second inning but stayed in the game until the fourth inning when he had to exit. Medical tests revealed a fractured fifth metatarsal, which connects to the pinky toe. Vargas’s departure marks him as the third Diamondbacks position player to go on the injured list during this road trip, following catcher Gabriel Moreno and right fielder Corbin Carroll.

Tim Tawa replaced Vargas in the game. Manager Torey Lovullo noted that while Vargas was dealing with the injury, they were hopeful that fellow injured players Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor could avoid the injured list despite their discomfort. Naylor had been dealing with shoulder pain prior to this game.

In the game, the teams were tied 1-1 after five innings. Right-hander Ryne Nelson pitched effectively for Arizona, achieving seven strikeouts while surrendering only a solo home run.

Vargas sustained the injury after being struck by a curveball thrown by White Sox right-hander Mike Vasil. Lovullo explained that Vargas was a last-minute choice for the starting lineup as Suarez was injured in the previous game.

The Diamondbacks also expressed concerns over their player health. Lovullo confirmed that Suarez would likely undergo an MRI, while Naylor, who felt he couldn’t continue, was expected to make a return soon. He said, “At 85 percent, with the risk of damaging the shoulder more, we felt like it wasn’t the right call at this point in time.”

Corbin Carroll was also recently placed on the 15-day injured list with a fractured wrist after being hit by a pitch while in Toronto. With limited information available about his return, the team continues to navigate the challenges of player injuries.

The Diamondbacks will hope to regroup quickly as they continue their series against the White Sox.