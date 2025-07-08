Diamondbacks and Padres Clash in Critical Midseason Series

San Diego, CA — The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres face off in a pivotal four-game series starting Monday, as both teams vie for playoff positioning in the National League.

The Diamondbacks enter the series with a record of 44-46 and sit fourth in the NL West, trailing the Padres by 4½ games. After a solid June where they went 15-11, Arizona has struggled recently, dropping seven of their last ten games. The team’s overall performance shows a balanced run differential, sitting at zero, but they rank 24th in rotation ERA and 28th in bullpen ERA.

Padres fans have reason to celebrate, as their team stands 49-42 and is currently occupying the NL’s last wild-card spot. After taking two out of three games against the Texas Rangers, San Diego is just seven games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. At Petco Park, the Padres have posted an impressive home record of 27-15.

In the series opener, Arizona will send right-hander Zac Gallen to the mound. Gallen, who has a record of 6-9 with a 5.45 ERA this season, has had a challenging year, marked by allowing 1.7 home runs and 8.7 hits per nine innings. However, he showed promise in his last outing, striking out ten batters over seven innings while giving up just two runs.

On the other side, the Padres will start Yu Darvish, making his long-awaited season debut after recovering from elbow issues. The 38-year-old posted a 3.31 ERA last season and has a history of success against the Diamondbacks, managing a 3.63 ERA over 19 career starts against them.

The following days will see Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly and Padres pitcher Nick Pivetta take the mound on Tuesday. Kelly has faced challenges lately, losing three of his last four starts, while Pivetta’s standout performance, including nine strikeouts in a previous matchup against Arizona, demonstrates his potential.

Wednesday’s matchup will feature Brandon Pfaadt for Arizona, who has struggled recently with an 8.69 ERA over his last seven starts. The Padres will counter with Dylan Cease, who brings an inconsistent record but had success against the Diamondbacks last season.

Finally, Eduardo Rodriguez will start for Arizona on Thursday. Rodriguez has struggled this season, with a 5.78 ERA, but will look to improve against a tough Padres lineup. Randy Vásquez will take the mound for San Diego, boasting two quality starts in his last three outings.

In roster updates, the Diamondbacks will miss 1B Pavin Smith, who is on the injured list with an oblique strain. Meanwhile, the Padres are monitoring RHP Ryan Bergert, who is nearing a return from injury.