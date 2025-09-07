Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks triumphed over the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Friday night, showcasing the talents of their youthful roster as they strive for a spot in the playoffs.

Corbin Carroll, a standout rookie, reflected on his role within the team, noting how he transformed from one of the least experienced players to one of the more veteran members in a matter of three years. “It’s fun to have that new energy up here,” he said while celebrating his impressive 30th home run of the season.

The Diamondbacks have now won seven of their last nine games, keeping their postseason hopes alive, albeit still trailing 5.5 games behind the wild card leaders, the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

In the crucial game against the Red Sox, the Diamondbacks displayed resilience, regaining a five-run lead even after it shrunk to one in the eighth inning. Carroll’s significant contributions included critical hits, while Blaze Alexander showcased his defensive prowess with a remarkable 95.4 mph throw to prevent a run at home plate.

<p“It’s cool, man. I remember how I was coming in that situation, maybe a little nervous and trying to prove yourself,” Alexander said after the game. He has impressed in his first extended major league opportunity and is emerging as a key player for the future.

Starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez completed six strong innings and helped the team reach the .500 mark for the first time since July 20. Geraldo Perdomo also impressed with a first-inning homer, finishing the game with four hits, and Ildemaro Vargas added to the excitement with a three-run homer, which contributed to the Diamondbacks’ early lead.

Despite the upbeat victory, the Diamondbacks’ path to the playoffs is uncertain. Their postseason chances currently sit at just 2.1%, indicating they have a tough road ahead with only 20 games remaining this season. However, manager Torey Lovullo remains optimistic. “We’ve got to keep our head down, keep working,” he stated. “We can get back into this thing by playing games like that.”

Injuries are also a concern for the team; outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will undergo surgery for a torn ACL, while pitcher Anthony DeSclafani closes in on his return from the injured list. In the meantime, the Diamondbacks are set to face the Red Sox again at Chase Field.