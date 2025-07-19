Diamondbacks Reshuffle Pitching Rotation Post All-Star Break

PHOENIX, Arizona — The Arizona Diamondbacks have adjusted their starting pitching rotation as they begin their post-All-Star break schedule. Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound for Friday’s series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, following Merrill Kelly, who pitched in Arizona’s last game before the break.

In the modified rotation, Ryne Nelson will follow Pfaadt, with Kelly set to start Sunday’s finale. This change elevates Kelly ahead of Zac Gallen, who will pitch on Monday against the Houston Astros. Eduardo Rodriguez will round out the rotation.

Manager Torey Lovullo explained that these modifications are part of a broader strategy to pursue the teams ahead in the standings. “We gotta chase down a few teams, and they’re a good baseball team,” Lovullo said. “We looked at the direct matchups right now and put a lot of time into this area.”

The Cardinals’ probable starters include right-handers Andre Pallante, Sonny Gray, and Miles Mikolas. The Cardinals currently sit 1.5 games back of the third National League Wild Card spot, while the Diamondbacks trail by four games.

Pfaadt, coming off an impressive outing where he pitched eight innings and allowed only two earned runs against the San Diego Padres, expressed confidence heading into the series. “We have the talent in this locker room to make a run and make those 5.5 games up,” he said.

Lovullo emphasized the pressing need to win, noting, “If I go to GM Mike Hazen and say I believe in this team enough for you to buy and we’re under .500, that would be a tough sell for me.” The Diamondbacks currently sit at a record of 47-50, making it essential for them to begin a winning streak as the trade deadline approaches.

In addition to the changes in the pitching rotation, the Diamondbacks have also made notable personnel decisions. All-Star Ketel Marte is expected to go on the restricted list for personal reasons, with the team signing Sergio Alcantara to provide backup. Lovullo anticipates Marte’s situation will be resolved quickly.

With the Diamondbacks hosting the Cardinals this weekend, they aim to take advantage of this crucial stretch of games to improve their playoff odds and secure a more favorable position for any potential trades.