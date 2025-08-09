Diamondbacks Seek Redemption Against Struggling Rockies

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks face a crucial series against the Colorado Rockies starting Thursday after a disappointing loss to the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. With a current record of 54-61, the D-backs are seven games under .500 and in desperate need of a turnaround.

Over the next 10 games, Arizona will play the Rockies, who have a dismal record of 30-82, for seven of those games. This series represents a critical opportunity for the D-backs to climb back above the .500 mark.

“Every game is important right now, but especially these next few,” said D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen, who is looking for redemption after struggling against Colorado earlier this season, allowing 13 runs in just 10 innings across two starts.

Despite these setbacks, Gallen showed promise in his last appearance, pitching six solid innings and allowing only two runs against the Oakland Athletics on August 3. His performance offers a glimmer of hope as the team prepares for the Rockies.

The Rockies’ starting pitcher, Austin Gomber, has struggled this season with a 6.18 ERA and a record of 0-5. The D-backs took advantage of Gomber earlier this season, scoring nine runs against him. However, Gomber has limited walks, indicating the potential for improvement.

Arizona’s bullpen has faced its own challenges, with recent news that right-hander Kevin Ginkel has been placed on the 60-day IL, effectively ending his season. Jalen Beeks has made a return, but the bullpen remains a concern for the D-backs.

As both teams prepare for the upcoming series, the D-backs must capitalize on their chances to secure wins against a struggling Rockies team. With little time left in the season, every game counts.