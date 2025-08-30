Sports
Diamondbacks Struggle Against Division Leaders in Tough Road Trip
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks faced a challenging road trip against top division rivals, starting on August 25, 2025, when they lost to the Cincinnati Reds 6-1. After a promising 10-run performance the day before, the D-backs managed only two hits in the game, marking a season low.
Pitcher Zac Gallen delivered six innings, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven batters. The only run allowed by Gallen came in unusual fashion during the sixth inning when Noelvi Marte scored due to an errant throw by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. “Gerry apologized to me, but I told him I appreciate him making the effort to try and get that guy out at third base,” Gallen said.
Entering the game, the Diamondbacks had the same record as the 2022 Detroit Tigers. However, unlike that team, Arizona struggled with a less effective bullpen. During the eighth inning of the Reds game, the D-backs’ relievers allowed five runs, keeping Arizona 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the wild-card race.
Despite their recent struggles, Arizona’s manager Torey Lovullo remains optimistic. “We play for a gritty state,” Lovullo said. “We’re going to be as gritty as we can be. … I want to get on a run. I’ve been waiting for that eight out of 10 [wins], 10 out of 12 type of run.”
The Diamondbacks’ lineup also faced challenges. Tyler Locklear, who needs to improve his plate discipline, currently sports a high whiff rate of 31.9%. Success in his development as a core hitter is critical for the D-backs’ future.
On a positive note, Arizona’s minor league affiliates featured promising performances. In a recent game, Slade Caldwell had multiple hits, and Ryan Waldschmidt continues to shine with impressive batting statistics.
As the Diamondbacks’ difficult schedule continues, they must navigate upcoming games against the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers, known for their competitive edge.
Following their series against the Reds, the D-backs will play seven games against these formidable teams, testing their resilience and ability to compete at a high level.
