Diana Ross Cancels Cruise Appearance Due to Unforeseen Circumstances

Port Canaveral, Florida — Diana Ross has canceled her scheduled appearance as the godmother of Royal Caribbean‘s new cruise ship, Star of the Seas. She was set to kick off the cruise on August 20, but unforeseen circumstances have prevented her from attending.

Royal Caribbean announced the news on August 13, expressing disappointment over Ross’s inability to join the voyage. The cruise line stated, “We look forward to announcing our new godmother soon.” A representative for Ross confirmed the cancellation but did not provide specific details about the circumstances.

Diana Ross, 81, was named the godmother of the Star of the Seas in June. At that time, she spoke about her excitement for the role, highlighting her connection to the ocean. “I’ve always felt a deep connection to the ocean and the magic it represents — peace, adventure, and awe,” she said.

This cancellation comes shortly after Ross completed a U.K. arena tour in July. She is scheduled to begin her Beautiful Love U.S. tour on August 16 in Saratoga, California.

In a previous interview, Ross shared that her family was invited on the cruise, emphasizing that the ship symbolizes “joy and family fun.” She also mentioned that her family means everything to her and acknowledged the importance of health and well-being in her life. “I like staying busy. Because I love what I do, it keeps me grounded,” Ross stated.

As for the Star of the Seas cruise, it is the latest addition to Royal Caribbean’s fleet, offering a three-day trip to the private island Perfect Day at CocoCay. The cruise line continues to make headlines as they have experienced excitement, as well as some issues, with their fleet lately.