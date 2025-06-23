Diana Shnaider and Donna Vekic Clash Again in Bad Homburg Open

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia — Diana Shnaider celebrated on January 17, 2025, after defeating Donna Vekic of Croatia in the third round of the women’s singles at the 2025 Australian Open held at Melbourne Park. This thrilling matchup was a precursor to their upcoming rematch at the Bad Homburg Open.

In a repeat of their 2024 final, Shnaider, currently ranked No. 6, and Vekic will face off in the Round of 32 on Monday, June 23, 2025. Shnaider emerged victorious in their last encounter at the Berlin Tennis Open, where she showcased her powerful game.

The young Russian, only 21 years old, is on a challenging run this season, with a record of 18 wins and 15 losses. Last year, she claimed the title in Bad Homburg, defeating Vekic on her way to the championship. Despite her struggles in 2025, Shnaider’s skills have kept her ranked as World No. 12.

Conversely, Vekic has not had the best season, holding an 8-15 record and yet to secure a title this year. Following her strong performance in the Australian Open, where she reached the Round of 16, the Croatian is looking for redemption after losing to Shnaider last year.

Shnaider currently leads their head-to-head record at 2-1, with their encounters getting increasingly intense. “If I can handle Vekic’s serve consistently, I believe I can repeat my success,” Shnaider stated. The pressure is on Vekic to improve her game and turn things around after recent struggles.

This match will mark their third meeting on grass, where Shnaider remains undefeated against Vekic. As both players look to bounce back in their 2025 season, it remains to be seen who will adapt better to the playing conditions at Bad Homburg.

With major implications leading to Wimbledon, this high-stakes encounter is sure to attract attention from tennis fans around the world.