Sports
Diana Shnaider Faces Caty McNally in Korea Open Clash
SEOUL, South Korea — Diana Shnaider, the No. 5 seed, returns to action at the 2025 Korea Open on Tuesday. The Russian will face American rising star Caty McNally in the Round of 32, marking their first career matchup.
Shnaider, 21, is looking to bounce back from a disappointing performance at the US Open where she was eliminated early. The talented left-hander has already secured five singles titles and two doubles crowns. She achieved a career-high singles ranking of No. 11 earlier this year and holds an Olympic silver medal in women’s doubles.
McNally, 23, turned pro in 2019 and is yet to win a tour-level title, but she has secured two titles in the WTA-125 series. She hails from Cincinnati, USA, and is eager to make her mark against a seeded player.
As both players enter this match with solid performances in recent tournaments, Shnaider won the Monterrey Open before heading to New York, while McNally succeeded at the WTA-125 in Newport following Wimbledon.
Shnaider is known for her exceptional ability to alter play during rallies, making her a formidable opponent. However, McNally’s consistent net play and compact game could pose challenges if she can maintain pressure early in the match.
The head-to-head record between the two stands at 0-0, setting the stage for an exciting contest. With Shnaider defending semifinal points in Seoul, she is motivated to regain her winning form.
The betting odds currently favor Shnaider at a 66-34 tilt, suggesting she has a strong chance of advancing. Fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of this high-stakes competition.
