Diane Ladd Remembered on 90th Birthday by Laura Dern

Ojai, California — Actress Laura Dern paid tribute to her late mother, Diane Ladd, on what would have been Ladd’s 90th birthday, sharing a heartfelt message on social media accompanied by a vintage photo of her mother.

On Saturday, November 29, Dern celebrated Ladd by reflecting on her mother’s extraordinary life. “Happy birthday to my hero, the most extraordinary person I have ever known, on what would be her 90th today,” the 58-year-old actress wrote. She highlighted Ladd’s loving nature and artistic spirit, stating, “I love you, Mom.”

Diane Ladd passed away on November 23, 2025, from hypoxic respiratory failure at the age of 89. Dern had previously announced her mother’s death in a statement, expressing profound sorrow. “My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif.,” Dern said. She described Ladd as the “greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist, and empathetic spirit.”

In a joint interview, Dern and Ladd shared how they had grown close over the years, particularly after a health scare in 2019 when Ladd was told she might have only six months to live. “We both longed to talk about the things that we’ve left unsaid in our life together,” Dern recalled. Ladd added, “I thought I might die, so Laura and I just told each other everything.”

Throughout their conversations, Ladd expressed her view of aging as a gift that allowed her to see a bigger picture of life. “Aging gives you a gift if you’re ready for it,” she said.

Ladd was renowned for her roles in films such as “Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore,” “Wild at Heart,” and “Rambling Rose.” Throughout her career, she earned three Oscar nominations and three Emmy nominations.