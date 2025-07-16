Sports
Diane Parry Triumphs in Thrilling Hamburg Opener at MSC Ladies Open
Hamburg, Germany – France’s Diane Parry showcased her resilience on Monday by defeating Serbia’s Tara Wuerth in a gripping first-round match at the MSC Hamburg Ladies Open. The bout lasted three hours and 21 minutes, with Parry winning 7-6(9), 3-6, 7-5.
Parry faced significant challenges during the match, including trailing 5-3 in the third set. She saved double match point during the 10th game, utilizing a precise lob and a backhand slice to keep her hopes alive.
Wuerth tallied six aces, including five in the final set, but struggled against Parry’s effective plays. “I just focused on each point and tried to stay calm,” said Parry after her win.
In other matches, Germany’s Nastasia Schunk shocked No. 6 seed Moyuka Uchijima from Japan with a straight-sets victory, 7-5, 6-3. Schunk was playing with a wild card and noted that this win marked her first tour-level and Top 100 victory.
Meanwhile at the UniCredit Iasi Open in Romania, No. 7 seed Irina-Camelia Begu defeated Japan’s Nao Hibino 6-1, 6-2, in just 69 minutes. Begu won 70% of her first-service points while Hibino struggled with only 42.9% on her service points.
Other notable matches from the day included a win for No. 3 seed Ann Li over Guiomar Maristany Zuleta de Reales of Spain with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. Jil Teichmann of Switzerland came back from a set down to defeat Romanian Miriam Bulgaru, winning 1-6, 7-6(2), 6-1.
Parry expressed her determination after her match, emphasizing the importance of mental strength in tight situations. “Every match is a new opportunity,” she said. “I look forward to the next challenge.”
