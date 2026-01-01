Entertainment
“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Celebrates 20 Years with Ryan Seacrest
FORT MYERS, Fla. — “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will be broadcast live on Gulf Coast ABC on December 31, 2025. The show will kick off at 8 p.m. and run until 4 a.m., featuring an intermission for Gulf Coast News from 10 to 10:30 p.m.
This year marks a special milestone as Ryan Seacrest celebrates his 20th year as host of the iconic show. He will be joined by co-hosts Rita Ora, Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough, all promising a night filled with entertainment.
The event will feature pop performances from an impressive lineup, including Diana Ross, 50 Cent, Chappell Roan, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Goo Goo Dolls, Jessie Murph, Leon Thomas, Pitbull, Post Malone, Russell Dickerson, and Zara Larsson, among others.
The party is expected to extend well beyond midnight, with performances continuing into the early hours of 2026, keeping viewers entertained long after the ball drops.
Fans across the country can tune in to the celebration, which includes new elements this year as the show expands beyond its traditional format. Seacrest will also host numerous festivities from cities like Las Vegas and Chicago, with Chance the Rapper co-hosting in his hometown.
“New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” has become a beloved tradition for millions, marking the end of one year and the start of another with lively music and shared excitement. Don’t miss out; tune in to Gulf Coast ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.
