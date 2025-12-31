Dick Van Dyke Turns 100, Not Afraid of Death

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Dick Van Dyke, the beloved entertainer who turned 100 earlier this month, opened up about his views on aging and death in a recent interview. Known for his roles in iconic shows like “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and movies like “Mary Poppins,” Van Dyke expressed that he thinks about death but is not afraid of it.

“Death doesn’t really frighten me, although I’d like a lot more life!” Van Dyke shared during an interview with “Good Morning America.” He reflected on how some people fear death because of the belief that the person dying is aware of their fate. He admitted, “I have no idea what happens when people die, but I choose not to dwell on it.”

In an essay published last month in the Sunday Times, he discussed the frustrations of aging, remarking, “It’s frustrating to feel diminished in the world, physically and socially.” The actor also mentioned his need to decline travel invitations to cities like New York and Chicago due to physical limitations.

Despite these challenges, Van Dyke remains active, hitting the gym three times a week. He humorously described himself as “a stooper, a shuffler, and a teeterer,” noting, “I have feet problems and my sight is so bad now that origami is out of the question.”

The actor emphasized the importance of staying mentally youthful. He stated, “I have made it to 99 in no small part because I have stubbornly refused to give into the bad stuff in life: failures and defeats, personal losses, loneliness and bitterness.” With a positive attitude, he described his approach to life as embracing the experience, saying, “Being alive has been doing life — not like a job but rather like a giant playground.”

As he celebrates this significant milestone, Van Dyke continues to inspire many with his outlook on life. He remains an active performer, singing with an a cappella group, and has no plans to stop anytime soon.