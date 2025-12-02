Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley Team Up for NCAA Tournament Broadcast

NEW YORK, NY — Basketball legends Dick Vitale and Charles Barkley will join forces for two broadcasts this season, including a First Four game during the NCAA Tournament in March, ESPN and TNT Sports announced on Monday.

The 86-year-old Vitale, a Hall of Fame broadcaster, has dreamt of calling an NCAA Tournament game throughout his career. He will be paired with Barkley and a play-by-play announcer yet to be determined for the TruTV game. Their first collaboration will be on Saturday, December 13, during a high-stakes matchup between Indiana and Kentucky on ESPN, with Dave O’Brien as the play-by-play voice.

Both announcers have expressed their desire to work together for years, stemming from their long-standing friendship. The partnership is made possible due to recent collaborations between ESPN and TNT Sports. ESPN is licensing TNT’s popular show “Inside The NBA,” featuring Barkley.

Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content, highlighted the importance of this pairing, stating, “Dick and Charles are two of the most entertaining and iconic voices in basketball.” Craig Barry, TNT’s executive vice president, added, “This is a unique opportunity for Dick and Charles, two of the biggest personalities in the game.”

Vitale has faced significant health challenges in recent years, battling multiple forms of cancer. He has managed to stay active in broadcasting, returning earlier this year after being declared cancer-free last December.

Known for his passionate commentary, Vitale has called over 1,000 games since joining ESPN in 1979. Barkley, on the other hand, brings a contrasting style with his humor and genuine insight from his 25 years on TNT’s “Inside the NBA.”

In a nod to their long-desired collaboration, Barkley previously expressed his wish to work with Vitale back in 2013. “I would love to do a game with Dick Vitale because I think he has been great for college basketball,” he said.

This upcoming NCAA Tournament will mark a significant milestone for Vitale, as he finally gets to fulfill a career-long ambition with a partner he has long admired.