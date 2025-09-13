Dickerson’s ‘Happen to Me’ Climbs to No. 1 on Billboard Chart

Nashville, TN – Carson Dickerson earns his fifth No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as his single “Happen to Me” climbs to the top spot for the chart dated September 20. During the tracking week of September 5-11, the song saw an 18% increase, reaching 31.6 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.

The song was co-written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Chris LaCorte, and Chase McGill. Dickerson also co-produced the track alongside Josh Kerr and LaCorte. “Happen to Me” is part of Dickerson’s latest album, Famous Back Home, which debuted at No. 34 on the Top Country Albums chart on September 6, with 9,000 equivalent album units.

The 38-year-old Dickerson, originally from Union City, Tennessee, has achieved four consecutive No. 1 hits on the Country Airplay chart: “Yours” (two weeks starting January 2018), “Blue Tacoma” (one week in October 2018), “Every Little Thing” (one week in November 2019), and “Love You Like I Used To” (two weeks in November 2020).

Following “Happen to Me,” his previous single “Bones” reached No. 36 on Country Airplay last July. Other recent releases include “God Gave Me a Girl” (No. 2 in November 2023) and “Home Sweet” (No. 11 in March 2022). Dickerson’s gap of four years and nine months between Country Airplay leaders is the longest since Brad Paisley’s seven-year break between hits.

Additionally, “Happen to Me” is making strides on other charts, moving from No. 23 to No. 21 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart and re-entering the Pop Airplay chart at No. 40.

Currently on tour, Dickerson’s next performance is scheduled for Wallingford, Connecticut, on September 18.

Meanwhile, Chase Matthew celebrates his second career-opening top 10 on Country Airplay as “Darlin’,” which he co-wrote, rises from No. 12 to No. 10, garnering 17.5 million impressions, a 10% increase. The 27-year-old, from Sevierville, Tennessee, previously reached No. 9 with his debut single “Love You Again” in September 2022. “Darlin’” is featured on Matthew’s album We All Grow Up, released in February 2024.