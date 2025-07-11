Diddy and Druski Face Lawsuit Over Disturbing Allegations

LOS ANGELES, CA — Judge Rita F. Lin has scheduled a video conference hearing today at 3:30 PM PST concerning a civil lawsuit involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and comedian Drew Desbordes, also known as Druski. The hearing will address allegations made by Ashley Parham and two unknown parties accusing the figures of sexual assault and racketeering, among other accusations.

The hearing will allow Druski’s attorneys to respond to questions from the judge. Details of the hearing are accessible to the public and media via a webinar.

The lawsuit has far-reaching implications, coming in the wake of a number of serious allegations against Combs. Previously, he faced accusations from multiple individuals, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie, who alleged physical abuse and sexual misconduct during their relationship. While Cassie settled her lawsuit against Combs shortly after filing, the wave of legal troubles has continued for the music mogul.

In April, Druski provided bank statements and phone records to prove his innocence amidst growing scrutiny over the allegations. In a recent statement, he expressed disbelief at being included in what he describes as a ‘fabricated lie.’

Identified plaintiffs have claimed various forms of misconduct against Combs, with reports discussing incidents dating back as far as the 1990s. Notably, they have included severe accusations such as drugging and sexual assault.

The legal claims come just after Combs has settled a series of allegations ranging from sexual harassment to serious felonies involving past personal relationships. His attorney stated these lawsuits are attempts to tarnish his reputation and financial status.

As the case unfolds, the details surrounding it reveal extensive accusations, leading to speculation about the impact on Combs’ career and public image.

Attorneys for Combs and Druski maintain that these allegations are baseless and that they are prepared to defend against them in court.