NEW YORK, NY — Sean “Diddy” Combs, the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul, is expected to serve months in prison after being convicted on charges related to sex trafficking and prostitution. Legal experts believe he may face a much lighter sentence than the potential 20 years maximum, following what some have called the most expensive prostitution trial in American history.

Combs had been facing life in prison due to serious charges, but legal analysts, including former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, suggest that his sentence will likely be measured in months. “The starting point under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines will be a sentencing range of 15 to 21 months,” Epner stated to various media outlets. Given that Diddy has already spent nearly ten months in jail since his arrest on September 16, he may not serve significant additional time.

Judge Arun Subramanian is slated to decide on a bail request by Combs, who is currently held in Metropolitan Detention Center, described by some as one of the worst prisons in the country. Epner noted, “I think that the court may grant it, given that Sean Combs has been held in MDC and likely would serve any additional sentence at a low-security prison or possibly even a barracks-style camp.”

Neama Rahmani, another former federal prosecutor, agrees with Epner’s assessment, suggesting that Diddy might receive little to no more jail time. Rahmani stated, “The fact that he was acquitted of the most serious counts means the government may not have had a strong case to begin with.”

Combs was convicted on charges stemming from allegations of transporting individuals for the purposes of prostitution. The proceedings included significant jury deliberations, which saw the jurors grappling with multiple legal arguments regarding coercion and consent.

The jury had expressed difficulties while deliberating, sending multiple notes to the court. By Tuesday, they acknowledged they had reached a consensus on several counts against Combs but were deadlocked on the racketeering charge, which is considered the most serious.

Legal analysts predict that the light sentence Combs may face reflects the complications and challenges the prosecution encountered during the trial, which lasted over seven weeks.

As the trial continues to draw public interest, it serves as both a reflection of Diddy’s significant career and the serious allegations that have led to his current legal battles.