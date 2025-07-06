Diddy Likely to Face Months in Prison After Recent Convictions

NEW YORK, New York — Hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is likely to serve months in prison rather than years after being convicted on lesser prostitution-related charges. Experts suggest that the 55-year-old rapper’s sentence may be significantly lighter than the maximum 20 years he could face.

Following his Sept. 16 arrest, former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner explained that Diddy could receive a sentence between 15 to 21 months. He said, “The convictions for interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution likely will lead to a sentence that will be measured in months, not years.” Combs has already spent nearly 10 months in jail, and this time could be credited towards his sentence when he is formally sentenced in the coming months.

Epner also mentioned that Judge Arun Subramanian may grant Diddy’s request for bail, given the conditions he has faced in jail. “I think the court may grant it, given that Sean Combs has been held in MDC — one of the worst prisons in America,” he said. Other legal experts like Neama Rahmani concurred, stating, “He is likely going to get little to no time.” Rahmani speculated that Diddy may even be eligible for time served, particularly since he was acquitted of the most serious charges.

Judge Subramanian’s recent comments during Diddy’s bond hearing indicated a firm stance against the rapper. The judge denied Diddy’s request for a $1 million bond, citing the trial’s testimony of Diddy’s violent conduct. The judge said, “Diddy’s violence was starkly depicted,” highlighting footage from a prior assault case.

While Diddy was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering, he was convicted on charges related to transporting individuals for prostitution. Each count carries a maximum penalty of ten years. Legal experts suggest his sentencing range could rise based on the previous convictions, potentially leading to a longer prison term.

Despite the concerns surrounding his behavior, Diddy’s defense team argues that the women involved were willing participants and that the charges did not accurately reflect his actions. Diddy himself maintained a composed demeanor in court, addressing family members after the decision.

With sentencing set for October 3, 2025, but possibly moved up, prosecutors are preparing additional statements from alleged victims to propose a more stringent sentence for Combs. As Diddy awaits this decision, the case is already being described as one of the most high-profile prostitution trials in U.S. history.