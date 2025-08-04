Diddy’s Ex-Witness Writes Letter for Bail Release

NEW YORK — An ex-girlfriend of Sean “Diddy” Combs, Virginia Huynh, known as “Gina,” has written a letter to a judge advocating for Combs’ release on bail. Huynh, who was initially set to be a key witness in the prosecution’s case against Combs, dropped out just days before the trial began.

Huynh was referred to as “Victim-3” in court documents. Prosecutors had previously notified the court that they could not locate her and had lost contact with both her and her attorney. As Combs’ sentencing approaches, set for October 3, Huynh’s letter has surfaced as part of his defense team’s efforts to secure his release.

In her letter, Huynh expressed that she does not believe Combs poses a danger to the community, highlighting that he is a “committed family man” and has not shown violent behavior in years. “He was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future,” Huynh wrote.

Combs was found guilty last month on two charges related to transportation for prostitution but was acquitted of more serious charges including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. This conviction could still lead to significant prison time, with potential sentences of up to 10 years. The jury’s decision was made after hearing testimony from 34 witnesses, including Huynh.

Huynh stated her relationship with Combs was not without issues but emphasized his efforts to change. “By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior,” she explained in her letter.

Meanwhile, Combs’ defense has requested bail set at a $50 million bond, arguing against claims that he poses a risk to the public or is likely to flee. The defense also filed a motion seeking to overturn the conviction, calling it “unconstitutional.”

However, other witnesses, including Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, have written letters to the court opposing his release, citing fears for their safety if he were granted bail.

In denying Combs’ previous bail requests, the presiding judge referenced a pattern of violence in Combs’ past relationships, including exhibited evidence of abuse during his trial. Huynh’s support is a significant counterpoint to the prosecution’s prevailing narrative of Combs as a threat.