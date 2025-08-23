Diego Borella Dies While Filming ‘Emily in Paris’ in Venice

VENICE, Italy — Diego Borella, an assistant director for the popular series ‘Emily in Paris,’ died on August 22 while filming the show’s fifth season.

Borella, 47, collapsed at Hotel Danieli around 7 p.m. local time. Despite the immediate efforts of medical staff on set to revive him, he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local news reports.

A doctor indicated that Borella likely suffered a sudden heart attack, as confirmed by La Repubblica. Following the incident, production was paused for the series, which stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper.

Borella was an accomplished professional in the film industry, with a background that included training in Rome, London, and New York. His work extended into visual arts and literature, with previous publications that included fairy tales and plays.

Just days prior to his passing, Collins shared behind-the-scenes images on social media from the Venice shoot, which had begun on August 15. In her post, she described the experience as a ‘very Venetian getaway,’ enjoying the city’s sights while filming.

The fifth season of ‘Emily in Paris’ is set to be released on December 18, showcasing Emily’s adventures in Rome as she navigates love and life in a new city.

Reaction to Borella’s passing has been one of shock. His friend Mattia Berto expressed sorrow, recalling fond memories and highlighting Borella’s sense of humor and talent.

Filming had been scheduled to conclude shortly after Borella’s death. Netflix and other production companies affiliated with the series did not respond to requests for comments.