Sports
Diego Cocca Returns to Estadio Universitario Amidst Controversy
Monterrey, Mexico (September 24, 2025) — Diego Cocca makes a highly anticipated return to Estadio Universitario tonight as the head coach of Atlas, nearly two years and eight months after his controversial exit from Tigres.
Cocca had a brief stint with Tigres before leaving to manage the Mexican national team. His decision to depart was met with mixed reactions from fans and analysts, who have been critical of his performance since then.
Now back with Atlas, Cocca’s tenure has been marked by a series of disappointing results, leading to speculation about his future with the team. “We are working hard to turn things around,” Cocca stated. “But I understand the expectations and the pressure that comes with it.”
Tonight’s match will be particularly notable as it pits Tigres against Atlas, with Tigres seeking to continue their success under their current management. The team, known as “Los Felinos,” has established itself as a leading force in the league and aims to maintain that status as they compete in the Apertura 2025 season.
Guido Pizarro, a key player for Tigres, will be crucial for their performance in this match. The fixture falls on the tenth matchday of Liga MX, and both teams are geared up for a competitive game.
The anticipation for Cocca’s return is palpable among fans, who are eager to see how he will cope with the expectations and pressures that he faces. As the match approaches, all eyes will be on whether Cocca can shake off the “karma” of his past failures.
