Sports
Diego Gómez’s Hat-Trick Leads Brighton in Carabao Cup Victory
Brighton, England — Diego Gómez scored three stunning goals in just 24 minutes during the Carabao Cup match against Barnsley on Wednesday.
The 23-year-old Paraguayan, who often starts on the bench in the Premier League, was given a chance in the starting lineup and quickly made an impact. He scored his first goal at the 9-minute mark, pushing the ball in with his right foot after a scramble in the box to give Brighton a 1-0 lead.
Gómez found the net again at the 21-minute mark, striking from the right side into the top corner, leaving the Barnsley goalkeeper with no chance. His third goal showcased his long-range shooting skill, as he fired a shot from distance that swelled the net, confirming his hat-trick.
This match represents Gómez’s best performance to date, marking his first-ever hat-trick as a professional player. The score remained 3-0 in favor of Brighton at halftime.
Fans celebrated his spectacular goal, with social media posts praising the Paraguayan’s performance. His efforts played a crucial role in leading Brighton to victory over Barnsley.
