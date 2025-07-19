Diego León starts for Manchester United in preseason friendly against Leeds

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Paraguayan left-back Diego León made his debut as a starter for Manchester United in their first preseason friendly against Leeds United on July 19, 2025. Coach Rubén Amorín expressed confidence in the 18-year-old, who previously played for Cerro Porteño.

The match took place at the Friends Arena, where León found himself on the left side of a strong lineup that included stars like Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. The game started at 10:10 a.m. local time, coinciding with the club’s ongoing preparations for the upcoming season.

León, who dons the number 30 jersey, has impressed during training sessions and is being considered a key player in Amorín’s plans. The young player initially used the number 37 at Cerro Porteño and number 4 with Paraguay’s U-20 national team.

“We are focused on our first game of the season; it starts now. It’s important we make the most of every preseason minute,” Amorín said ahead of the match, which was exclusively broadcast on Manchester United TV.

After the friendly in Sweden, Manchester United will travel to the United States for the next leg of their preseason tour. León is expected to join the delegation for this segment of their training as the team gears up for an ambitious season.