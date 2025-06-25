Diego Lopes and Jean Silva to Headline Noche UFC in San Antonio

San Antonio, Texas – UFC CEO Dana White announced on Instagram that Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will headline the Noche UFC event on September 13 in San Antonio.

Lopes is looking to recover after his recent title fight at UFC 314 in Miami, where he faced Alexander Volkanovski. Although Lopes lost by decision, he impressed many by knocking Volkanovski down at the end of the second round. This loss was Lopes’ first since his UFC debut, and he aims to stay relevant in the title picture with a win over Silva.

Jean Silva, nicknamed “Lord,” has been on a remarkable rise since winning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023. In 2024, he marked his UFC debut with three knockout victories, defeating fighters such as Charles Jourdain and Drew Dober. Silva continued his dominance into 2025 with a first-round knockout against Melsik Baghdasaryan, followed by a submission win over Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314.

This matchup is significant for both fighters; while Lopes seeks to reclaim his top contender status, a victory for Silva could solidify his place in the featherweight title race. Silva has a 13-fight winning streak, with five victories in the UFC, and has not lost since 2018.

Both fighters are looking forward to this challenging bout, which will take place at the Frost Bank Center. More fight announcements are expected as the event date approaches.