Diego Luna Discusses Legacy of Andor and Rogue One

Los Angeles, CA — Diego Luna is reflecting on his role as Cassian Andor as the second and final season of Andor streams on Disney+. In a recent interview, Luna shared insights about what the character and the series mean to him.

“It’s probably one of the biggest surprises in my life, what saying yes to Rogue One brought to me,” Luna said. “I had no expectations. Every time I talk about the character or the project, I still feel I’m talking about something very personal.”

This season offers fans a look at the origins of the Rebellion. Luna pointed out that the second season culminates in critical character arcs involving Cassian Andor and Mon Mothma, who finally come face to face.

<p“For the building of the Rebellion, this mission is crucial,” Luna said. “You understand why Cassian is given the mission of Rogue One; it’s because she knows he’s capable.”

The series showcases a dramatic escape that unites two individuals with starkly different approaches to fighting the Empire. Luna highlighted his collaboration with Genevieve O’Reilly, who portrays Mon Mothma, stating, “I admire her. She’s a great friend and we had the opportunity to play this really cool scene. It was fun.”

Luna remarked on O’Reilly’s portrayal of Mon Mothma, saying, “Genevieve is so subtle, so smart about every decision she makes. She’s always bringing something new and special.”

Amid moments of lightness, such as a game night among Cassian and friends, significant plot developments emerge, setting the stage for future missions. Luna explained, “Suddenly, the most important mission happens. That episode means so much because you know what’s about to happen.”

The final episodes address pivotal questions about the Rebellion’s formation and intelligence concerning the Death Star, particularly through the character of Kleya Marki, played by Elizabeth Dulau. Luna emphasized her role in the overarching narrative.

<p“Bringing [Kleya] and having that piece of information in Yavin is crucial,” he said. “Those broken lives mean so much.”

As the series concludes, Luna believes that fans will view Cassian Andor in a new light. “I don’t think you’ll think about Cassian [the same way] ever again… It’s a beautiful way of reminding you what’s behind change,” he added.

In the closing moments of Andor, Cassian embarks on a mission that sets the stage for Rogue One. Luna invited fans to revisit the movie after watching the series to gain a deeper understanding of the narrative.

“If you like Rogue One, you’re going to realize there’s so much you didn’t know,” he noted. “It’s about understanding the complexity, love, loss, and commitment behind change.”