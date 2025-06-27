Diego Luna Highlights Immigrant Contributions in U.S. TV Speech

LOS ÁNGELES, California — Diego Luna spoke out for immigrants in the United States on June 25, 2025, during a guest appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show.

In his speech, Luna emphasized the essential role that immigrants play in American society, highlighting their contributions in various sectors. He addressed misconceptions and stressed the importance of solidarity among communities.

“Immigrants bring diversity, strength, and innovation. We must recognize their contributions,” Luna said during the show. He urged viewers to stand up against discrimination and support inclusive policies.

The Mexican actor, known for his roles in films such as Rogue One and the series Andor, used the platform to advocate for a better understanding of immigrant experiences in the U.S. He shared personal stories and statistics to bolster his argument.

His passionate defense of immigrants drew applause from the audience and resonated with many viewers at home, sparking conversations on social media. The episode was part of Kimmel’s ongoing series of interviews with influential figures.

As the topic of immigration remains a critical issue in American politics, Luna’s message highlights the continued need for advocacy and awareness around the contributions of immigrants in society.