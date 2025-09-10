Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro

Querétaro, Mexico — The 10th edition of the Hay Festival Querétaro concluded in a vibrant celebration, highlighted by the presence of famous actor Diego Luna and Mayor Felifer Macías on September 9, 2025.

The festival attracted nearly 30,000 in-person attendees and over 11,000 online viewers, becoming a cultural hub for the city. Authorities announced that the event had a strong digital reach, engaging over 1.1 million people through various social media channels.

Izará García Rodríguez, the Hay Festival’s international coordinator, reported in a press conference that ticket sales raised 135,180 pesos. The funds will be donated to the city’s editorial fund, “Letra Capital.”

This year’s program included 69 activities in total, with 41 workshops specifically for local communities and 18 dedicated to youth at several universities, including the Universidad Autónoma de Querétaro and UNAM Juriquilla. For the first time, the festival also reached the Sierra Gorda area, introducing events in Pinal de Amoles that attracted an additional 1,700 attendees.

Daniela Salgado Márquez, the city’s Secretary of Culture, emphasized the festival’s emphasis on local talent, with 49 local participants contributing to its success. She noted that this year’s festival generated an economic impact of 120 million pesos for the city.

Plans are already underway for the next edition, with Macías confirming that discussions for a renewed contract for the 11th edition will begin in early 2026. “We want to ensure continuous communication and planning for future events,” he stated.

The Hay Festival Querétaro 2025 was described as a true cultural celebration, featuring discussions with notable personalities, including Luna, Eduardo Matos Moctezuma, and Tatiana Bilbao. This series of intergenerational talks, titled “Constelaciones Hay Festival,” brought together ten renowned figures with ten emerging stars.

As the festival wrapped up, Mayor Macías proclaimed Querétaro as the capital of culture, celebrating the vibrant arts and literary community.