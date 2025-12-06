Sports
Diego Luna Receives Award for Mental Health Advocacy
Salt Lake City, Utah — Real Salt Lake and United States Men’s National Team midfielder Diego Luna has been honored with the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award. The award recognizes his efforts in encouraging young people to discuss mental health openly.
Luna’s advocacy is part of a broader movement focusing on the importance of mental health awareness in sports and among the youth. He believes that real strength lies in vulnerability, which often serves as the catalyst for meaningful change.
A personal story that resonates with many athletes is that of Alisson Becker, the Liverpool F.C. goalkeeper. Four years ago, he lost his father. In a heartfelt letter, he expressed, “I know that a part of my Dad is still here with us, too,” highlighting the lasting connections we maintain with loved ones.
Meanwhile, Ella Toone, a midfielder for Manchester United and the England national team, is also grappling with loss. Last September, she lost her father and penned a touching note reflecting on her feelings. “This is my first try at really talking about it… But I wanted to write this, for anyone grieving and feeling alone,” Toone shared, showing the importance of sharing one’s grief.
These athletes exemplify the powerful impact of speaking out on mental health issues and the need for communities to support those struggling.
