Entertainment
Diego Luna Talks Youthful Appearance in Star Wars: Andor
LOS ANGELES, California — Diego Luna faced a unique challenge while filming for the second season of Star Wars: Andor, which takes place years before the film Rogue One. The series concluded filming in 2024, yet Luna needed to make himself appear younger than he did in 2015 when Rogue One was made.
In a recent panel at PaleyFest 2025, Luna spoke about the mental preparation needed to finish the character Cassian Andor‘s journey. ‘For me, it was very easy because I know the ending perfectly,’ he said. ‘I worked hard on that ending long ago, so it was just about staying as young as possible so people would believe it was a prequel.’
Luna humorously shared his secret to looking youthful: ‘A lot of water and eating healthy.’ He praised the show’s writing, highlighting its role in fostering character development among the actors. ‘One thing that was a great tool that doesn’t happen in television normally is that everything was written for us,’ he stated. ‘We had the pages and we could track through the whole journey of the whole season.’
With the Star Wars franchise enjoying renewed success and interest, Luna’s commitment to his role showcases the dedication involved in long-form storytelling in such a beloved universe. The interaction of established characters and new narratives continues to attract viewers.
As fans await the release of the second season, Luna’s reflections on his character’s growth point to the depth and nuance familiar to Star Wars enthusiasts.
