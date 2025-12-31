Diego Pavia Leads Vanderbilt in ReliaQuest Bowl Against Iowa

TAMPA, Fla. — Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is set for a crucial final game with the Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Iowa on Wednesday. Vandy, ranked No. 14, finished the regular season with a record of 10 wins, just missing out on the College Football Playoff.

“It means a lot. He’s excited to go out,” said Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea. This game represents a chance to conclude a historic season on a high note. Pavia has performed exceptionally this season, throwing for 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 826 yards and nine scores.

Pavia’s emotions ran high after losing the Heisman Trophy runner-up spot to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, leading to a controversial post on social media that he later apologized for. However, he will have to take the field without his top target, All-American tight end Eli Stowers, who opted out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The matchup will be challenging as Iowa brings a strong defense, ranked seventh nationally in total yards allowed, giving up just 270.6 yards and 15.2 points per game. Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee acknowledged the challenge, saying, “Going against a guy like that, you definitely have to be on your ‘A’ game.” This will also be a sendoff for Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski, who aims to conclude his career on a solid note after previously winning back-to-back FCS championships.

Being the first meeting between Iowa and Vanderbilt adds to the anticipation. The Commodores are looking to win consecutive bowl games for only the second time in their history, having defeated Georgia Tech in last year’s Birmingham Bowl. With kickoff set for 11 a.m. on ESPN, both teams are eager to compete in Tampa.