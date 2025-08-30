Sports
Dieterich Secures Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Sacred Heart 5-4
Dieterich, IL — On August 28, 2025, junior high baseball fans witnessed a thrilling game as Dieterich rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 victory over Effingham Sacred Heart at home.
The game started with Dieterich taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Sacred Heart quickly responded. They pushed ahead in the third inning, leading 3-2 after scoring three runs. However, Dieterich didn’t back down and managed to tie the game at 3-3 before entering the final inning.
In a dramatic finish, Sacred Heart regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the seventh. Yet, Dieterich’s determination shone through as they scored two runs to clinch the game. Pitcher Landon McQueen played a pivotal role, going the distance, allowing four runs on 11 hits, striking out two and not issuing any walks.
Dieterich’s offense featured standout performances with six hits, including three singles from Chase Bohnhoff. Nolan Nussmeyer and Maddox Nichols each contributed a single and an RBI, helping secure the win. Effingham Sacred Heart’s Gabe Traub was a notable player, hitting a single and a home run with one RBI. Teammates Lucas McDevitt, Jackson LaSarge, and Bryce Hayes also made significant contributions with multiple hits.
The final score was Sacred Heart 4, Dieterich 5. McQueen earned the win, while Sacred Heart’s Schoenhoff took the loss.
Recent Posts
- Liverpool Meets Arsenal in Premier League Showdown
- Oyster Bay Withdraws from Mosque Expansion Agreement, Lawsuit Looms
- Exciting SEC Matchups Highlight College Football Opening Weekend
- Luis Enrique Faces No Punishment After Club World Cup Chaos
- Powerball Jackpot Hits $1 Billion Ahead of Labor Day Drawing
- JMU Football Kicks Off 2025 Season Against Weber State Saturday
- Florida College Football Season Kicks Off This Weekend
- West Virginia Mountaineers Open Season Against Robert Morris Colonials
- Record Crowds Attend 79th N.C. Apple Festival Amid Local Celebrations
- Georgia Bulldogs Set to Kickoff 2025 Season Against Marshall Thundering Herd
- Jan Ziolkowski Signs with AS Roma After Leaving Legia Warsaw
- Iowa Lottery Draw Results: Winning Numbers for August 29, 2025
- UConn Football Opens 2025 Season Against Central Connecticut on Saturday
- CATA Hires Marybeth Johnson as Development Director
- Liverpool’s £130m Bid for Isak Highlights Busy Transfer Window
- Chandler Morris Leads UVA into 2025 Football Season Opener
- Bangladesh vs. Netherlands Match Trends on Google August 30, 2025
- Gulf Coast Weather Forecast: Rain Expected Over Labor Day Weekend
- Ukrainian Lawmaker Andriy Parubiy Shot Dead in Lviv
- Notre Dame Kicks Off Season Against Miami in Prime-Time Showdown