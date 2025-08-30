Dieterich Secures Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Sacred Heart 5-4

Dieterich, IL — On August 28, 2025, junior high baseball fans witnessed a thrilling game as Dieterich rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning to claim a 5-4 victory over Effingham Sacred Heart at home.

The game started with Dieterich taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Sacred Heart quickly responded. They pushed ahead in the third inning, leading 3-2 after scoring three runs. However, Dieterich didn’t back down and managed to tie the game at 3-3 before entering the final inning.

In a dramatic finish, Sacred Heart regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the seventh. Yet, Dieterich’s determination shone through as they scored two runs to clinch the game. Pitcher Landon McQueen played a pivotal role, going the distance, allowing four runs on 11 hits, striking out two and not issuing any walks.

Dieterich’s offense featured standout performances with six hits, including three singles from Chase Bohnhoff. Nolan Nussmeyer and Maddox Nichols each contributed a single and an RBI, helping secure the win. Effingham Sacred Heart’s Gabe Traub was a notable player, hitting a single and a home run with one RBI. Teammates Lucas McDevitt, Jackson LaSarge, and Bryce Hayes also made significant contributions with multiple hits.

The final score was Sacred Heart 4, Dieterich 5. McQueen earned the win, while Sacred Heart’s Schoenhoff took the loss.