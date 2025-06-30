Sports
Dietrich Enns Shines in Tigers’ 8-0 Victory Over Athletics
DETROIT — Dietrich Enns returned to Major League Baseball on Thursday, leading the Detroit Tigers to an 8-0 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. Enns, who last pitched in the majors in 2021, threw five shutout innings, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out four.
The win brought the Tigers’ record to 51-31, marking their first series victory over the Athletics since 2016. The Athletics fell to 33-50 and struggled to get their bats going against the Tigers.
Fans welcomed Enns back excitedly as he stepped onto the mound for his first MLB game in nearly 1,400 days. “Dietrich came in and stayed under control, stayed within himself from all the excitement,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He delivered a great performance at a time when we needed it.”
Enns, a former Central Michigan standout, spent the last three seasons pitching in Asia before signing a minor-league contract with the Tigers this past winter. He was called up from Triple-A Toledo to join the Tigers for this game.
The Tigers took advantage of Jaheim Jones’ two-run double in the third inning to bolster their lead. Spencer Torkelson opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning. Later, Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer in the seventh, and Zach McKinstry contributed a two-run triple in the eighth, highlighting an aggressive offensive display.
After Enns exited, the Tigers’ bullpen, including Brenan Hanifee, Tyler Holton, Chase Lee, and Will Vest, held the Athletics scoreless for the remainder of the game. Hinch mentioned that although it is unclear when Enns will pitch again, he has earned the opportunity to remain in the big leagues.
“Is it going to be in the bullpen, is it going to be starting? I don’t know, but it’s going to be in the big leagues,” said Hinch.
Looking ahead, the Tigers are set to open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at 7:10 p.m. at Comerica Park.
