Differdange 03 Defeats The New Saints 1-0 in Intense Match

Differdange, Luxembourg — Differdange 03 secured a narrow victory against The New Saints with a score of 1-0 in a tense football match on Saturday. The match took place at the Stade Jos Nosbaum and showcased competitive spirit from both teams.

The decisive moment came in the 68th minute when Samir Hadji scored a penalty, converting a shot from the center of the goal. This goal marked the only score of the game, ensuring Differdange 03’s triumph.

Throughout the match, both teams faced several challenges, including five yellow cards issued to players from The New Saints. Notable players who received cautions include Jordan Marshall, Ben Clark, and Danny Redmond.

Differdange 03 made multiple substitutions in the second half, bringing in players like Amine Haboubi and João Ricciulli to maintain their lead.

The match concluded after five minutes of added time, sealing a well-fought victory for Differdange 03.

“It was a tough match, but we held our ground,” Hadji said post-game, reflecting on his crucial penalty kick that allowed the team to win.