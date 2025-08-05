DigitalOcean Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ) announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025. CEO Paddy Srinivasan highlighted significant growth, stating, ‘Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year, with our highest incremental ARR since Q4 of 2022.’

The company more than doubled its AI and machine learning revenue compared to the same period last year. Srinivasan noted, ‘Our strategic focus on higher spending digital native enterprises has driven Scalers+ revenue up 35% year-over-year, now accounting for 24% of our total revenue.’

DigitalOcean also raised its guidance on full-year revenue and profitability metrics, aligning with its goal to balance growth with attractive free cash flow margins. The operational highlights showed positive trends in customer engagement and revenue diversification.

The company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 5, 2025, to discuss these results further. Investors can access the live webcast from DigitalOcean’s investor relations website.

DigitalOcean, which serves over 600,000 customers in creating scalable cloud solutions, remains committed to innovating and simplifying cloud services for enterprises globally.