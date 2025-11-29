DII Football Championship: Upsets and Exciting Matchups in Round One

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The first round of the NCAA Division II football championship showcased numerous upsets and thrilling comebacks on Saturday. Sixteen teams triumphed, with seven unseeded teams advancing, surpassing last year’s record of six.

Among the standout performances was Frostburg State, which claimed its first-ever tournament victory by defeating No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith 21-7. Christian Taylor was instrumental for Frostburg’s defense, recording four sacks and forcing a fumble. Quarterback KJ Smothers contributed significantly by rushing for 115 yards and all three touchdowns.

Frostburg will face Cal (PA), who upset No. 3 seed Virginia Union. The Vulcans struggled but managed to hold star running back Curtis Allen to 128 yards while their quarterback, Roman Purcell, scored two rushing touchdowns.

Kutztown remains the only top seed standing after shutting out their opponent. The Golden Bears’ defense, led by Lee Coleman, who had a fumble recovery and an interception, is allowing just 9.58 points per game. They will meet Assumption, which narrowly defeated Indiana (PA) 23-20.

Super Region Two saw Benedict stage a remarkable comeback against Wingate. Trailing 24-0, the Tigers pulled off a last-minute victory, winning 25-24. Albany State also advanced after defeating Valdosta State in a close contest.

In Super Region Four, Minnesota State dominated its matchup against Findlay, winning by 23 points, while Harding eliminated Northwest Missouri State 38-16. Pittsburg State edged out Chadron State 17-14 in a nail-biting finish.

Next week’s matchups promise more excitement as Cinderella stories and powerhouse teams face off for a place in the next round. The unpredictability of DII football continues to captivate fans across the nation.