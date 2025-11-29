Sports
DII Football Championship: Upsets and Exciting Matchups in Round One
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The first round of the NCAA Division II football championship showcased numerous upsets and thrilling comebacks on Saturday. Sixteen teams triumphed, with seven unseeded teams advancing, surpassing last year’s record of six.
Among the standout performances was Frostburg State, which claimed its first-ever tournament victory by defeating No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith 21-7. Christian Taylor was instrumental for Frostburg’s defense, recording four sacks and forcing a fumble. Quarterback KJ Smothers contributed significantly by rushing for 115 yards and all three touchdowns.
Frostburg will face Cal (PA), who upset No. 3 seed Virginia Union. The Vulcans struggled but managed to hold star running back Curtis Allen to 128 yards while their quarterback, Roman Purcell, scored two rushing touchdowns.
Kutztown remains the only top seed standing after shutting out their opponent. The Golden Bears’ defense, led by Lee Coleman, who had a fumble recovery and an interception, is allowing just 9.58 points per game. They will meet Assumption, which narrowly defeated Indiana (PA) 23-20.
Super Region Two saw Benedict stage a remarkable comeback against Wingate. Trailing 24-0, the Tigers pulled off a last-minute victory, winning 25-24. Albany State also advanced after defeating Valdosta State in a close contest.
In Super Region Four, Minnesota State dominated its matchup against Findlay, winning by 23 points, while Harding eliminated Northwest Missouri State 38-16. Pittsburg State edged out Chadron State 17-14 in a nail-biting finish.
Next week’s matchups promise more excitement as Cinderella stories and powerhouse teams face off for a place in the next round. The unpredictability of DII football continues to captivate fans across the nation.
Recent Posts
- Grizzlies Aim for Third Straight Win Against Struggling Kings
- Denver Broncos Seek Improvement as Playoff Push Begins
- Greece Declares Water Emergency Amid Drought Crisis
- GTA 6 Launch Delayed to 2027? Insider Debunks Rumors
- DeWitt Panthers Claim Division 3 State Title with Record-Setting Performance
- Demi Moore Discusses Aging and Career Success at 63
- New Episode of Matlock Delayed for College Basketball Game This Week
- Broncos’ Surtain and Singleton Return as Team Prepares for Commanders
- Netflix Unveils Festive Movie Lineup for 2025 Christmas Season
- Seahawks’ Riq Woolen Shines After Rough Start to Season
- Hailee Steinfeld Takes Break from Social Media Amid Steelers Showdown
- McLaurin Returns as Commanders Face Broncos on Sunday Night Football
- Barcelona Overcomes Early Setback to Beat Alavés 3-1
- Lane Kiffin Decision Looms Amid Criticism Ahead of Egg Bowl
- Amy Schumer shares candid moments with son during photo shoot
- Steelers Sign Asante Samuel Jr. Amid Injuries to Key Players
- Timberwolves Seek Second Straight Win Against Spurs
- Dallas Stars Face Ottawa Senators Tonight at Home
- Young Entrepreneurs Make Headlines with Explosive Growth
- Junior Faces Atlético Nacional in Crucial Liga BetPlay Match