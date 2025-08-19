Diletta Leotta Joins Cast of Don Matteo for Upcoming Season

ROME, Italy — Diletta Leotta is set to appear in the upcoming season of the popular Italian series Don Matteo, which airs on Rai 1 this winter. The actress, known for her work with Dazn, filmed her scenes in recent weeks.

Leotta will play the role of Suor Costanza’s niece, a character linked to the beloved Suor Costanza from the series Che Dio ci aiuti. Valeria Fabrizi, who portrays Suor Costanza, praised Leotta in an interview with DiPiù.

“Diletta plays my niece and I must say she is quite talented,” Fabrizi, 88, stated. “She is bright, attentive, always polite, and eager to learn. When such popular figures come on set, they often act like divas, but Diletta is a down-to-earth girl.”

Fabrizi also shared that Leotta always arrived on time and had her lines memorized. “At first, she addressed me formally, asking questions like, ‘Do you think this expression is okay?’ But then she relaxed and we bonded. It’s amusing how her charm shakes things up, even Don Massimo is a bit rattled! Yet, as Suor Costanza, I try to keep everything in order,” Fabrizi added.

This won’t be Leotta’s first acting role; she has previously appeared in films like 7 ore per farti innamorare and Chi ha incastrato Babbo Natale? Her involvement in Don Matteo marks a significant step in her acting career.

Fabrizi emphasized that both Don Matteo and Che Dio ci aiuti are produced by Lux Vide, and noted that this crossover idea was sparked by her desire for more prominent roles. “I was getting a bit tired of Che Dio ci aiuti because my role had been reduced. So, I asked if I could play Suor Costanza in Don Matteo. It was a fun idea to explore,” she explained.

Currently, Leotta is only scheduled to appear in one episode of the new season, but there is a possibility that her character could develop more in future installments. Fabrizi expressed her excitement for audience reactions, saying, “Right now, it’s a small role. We’ll see how the audience responds, if my Suor Costanza can still impress.”

In light of recent personal issues surrounding co-star Raoul Bova, Fabrizi offered support, stating, “I feel bad that he is in the spotlight unjustly. He’s a good guy, and we stand by him with messages of support.”