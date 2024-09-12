Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour Tickets Vanish in Minutes

Earlier in September, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh announced the dates for the Indian leg of his Dil-Luminati Tour. Tickets went on presale on September 10 and were made available for general purchase shortly thereafter. Unsurprisingly, the tickets sold out within minutes, creating a flurry of reactions on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Fans expressed a mixture of excitement and frustration over the quick sell-out. One user tweeted, “Insane craze for Diljit Dosanjh concert. Tickets sold out in a minute (for) Dil-Luminati. Cricket World Cup ke din yaad aa gaye (reminds me of the craze for the World Cup).” Another shared a clip showing the rapid sell-out on his laptop screen. The tickets were priced as high as ₹16,999 in select categories, particularly in cities like Bengaluru.

Despite the ticket struggle, many fans remained hopeful and enthusiastic. One user who managed to secure tickets tweeted, “-> BOOKED. Now I can sit back, enjoy the rants on X and feel proud of myself. Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour – Let’s go…” However, others humorously expressed disappointment, with memes and tweets lamenting their inability to acquire tickets.

The tour will commence at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26, 2024, and will subsequently reach several other cities, including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati. Diljit shared on Instagram his excitement about performing in India, describing it as the culmination of his global journey.

In his statement, Diljit highlighted the special nature of performing in his homeland, stating, “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle.” He promised fans a memorable experience, noting, “We’re going to make history together – I can promise you a night you’ll never forget!”

Beyond his music tour, Diljit has recently joined the cast of the upcoming war drama “Border 2,” which features popular actors Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.