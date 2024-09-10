Diljit Dosanjh Sells 100,000 Tickets in 15 Minutes for His India Tour

In a remarkable display of popularity, Diljit Dosanjh has announced that he sold 100,000 tickets in just 15 minutes during the pre-sales for his upcoming tour in India. The ticket bookings opened at noon on Tuesday and witnessed an overwhelming response, with ‘early bird’ tickets selling out within the first two minutes.

The pre-sales were exclusively available to HDFC Pixel Credit Card holders, who received early access to the tickets 48 hours before they were available to the general public. Additionally, these cardholders were offered a discount of 10 percent on their purchases.

The cheapest ticket for the tour was initially priced at ₹1499 for the Silver (seated) area at the time of the opening at 12 PM. However, the demand was so high that tickets for the Gold (standing) area, which were priced at ₹3999, sold out almost immediately after the portal opened.

By 12:10 PM, the ticket prices began to rise, with the cheapest Silver (seating) area ticket increasing to ₹1999. The Gold area tickets followed suit, priced at ₹4999 in Phase 1 and escalating to ₹5999 in subsequent phases. Various other price categories were also announced, including fan pit tickets priced at ₹9999 and ₹12999 for Phase 1 and Phase 2, respectively. As of 12:20 PM, all ticket categories were sold out except for the Silver area, which was then priced at ₹2499.

The actual sales for the general public are set to commence on September 12 at 1 PM. The tour is scheduled to begin at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year. Following the capital city, the tour will progress to other major locations including Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.

In a statement shared by his management team at Saregama, Diljit expressed his excitement about bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India, describing it as a dream come true. He stated, “Bringing the Dil-Luminati Tour to India is a dream come true. After the incredible journey abroad, performing in my homeland feels like coming full circle.” He further added that he looks forward to creating unforgettable memories with his fans.