Sports
Dillon Brooks Celebrates Dunk with LeBron James Taunt in Suns-Lakers Clash
Los Angeles, California — Dillon Brooks made headlines again on December 1, 2025, during a match between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Just before halftime, Brooks executed a powerful two-handed dunk, leaving trailing Lakers star LeBron James in his wake.
As Brooks landed, he couldn’t resist the urge to taunt the four-time NBA champion. He imitated James’ iconic shoulder shrug with an exaggerated flourish, a move that fans widely associate with the Lakers’ star after he scores.
At that point in the game, Brooks had amassed 23 points, and his remark helped the Suns claim a surprising 66-52 lead at halftime. This exchange is part of a long history of verbal battles between the two athletes, with Brooks often facing off against James in various games.
The matchup was crucial, as both teams entered the game as contenders in the Pacific Division. The Suns were looking to bounce back after recent losses, while the Lakers were riding a seven-game win streak, bringing plenty of momentum and excitement to the contest.
This was the first meeting of the 2025-2026 NBA season between these rivals, and fans eagerly anticipated how this would play into their playoff aspirations. The game tipped off at 10 p.m. ET and was streamed exclusively on Peacock.
With both teams placing significant reliance on their star players, the matchup showcased Brooks as a key player alongside Devin Booker for the Suns and James for the Lakers. The outcome of this thrilling battle not only adds another chapter to their storied rivalry but sets the tone for the rest of the season.
