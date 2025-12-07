Dillon Danis Delays Deposition Due to Concussion from UFC Brawl

LOS ANGELES, California — MMA fighter Dillon Danis has postponed his upcoming deposition in a lawsuit filed against him, citing a concussion sustained during a fight at Madison Square Garden on November 15.

Danis is currently in California undergoing medical treatment for a head injury after an altercation involving members of UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev‘s team. The altercation drew widespread criticism, including remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who called the incident “unacceptable” and confirmed a formal NYPD investigation is underway.

Danis’s attorney, Mark Berman, informed the legal team of Nina Agdal, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, that Danis would not be available for the scheduled deposition in New Jersey next week. Berman stated that he will provide alternative dates for the deposition in January, promising to share those details no later than December 12, 2025.

According to Berman, if he cannot confirm January dates, he would expect the court to order a deposition on a date requested by Agdal’s attorneys. This legal battle began when Agdal accused Danis of targeting her online with harassment, including sharing intimate and explicit images without consent, which she claims caused emotional distress and reputational damage.

Agdal, who is now married to boxer Jake Paul and welcomed their first child in 2024, described the effects of the harassment in the HBO series “Paul American,” calling it “the most traumatic” period of her life.

In addition to the lawsuit, Danis’s concussion has also forced him out of a scheduled fight against Anthony Taylor at the upcoming Misfits Mania event. The promotion announced that Danis has not been medically cleared to compete, though it expects him to return to the ring in 2026.