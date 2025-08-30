Dillon Danis Returns to MMA with Misfits Title Fight Against Warren Spencer

Manchester, England – Dillon Danis, a former jiu-jitsu champion and social media figure, is returning to the fight scene tonight as he faces Warren Spencer in an MMA title bout at the AO Arena. This matchup is part of Misfits Boxing’s inaugural MMA championship event.

Danis, who has not competed in MMA since 2019, recently made headlines for his celebrity boxing appearances. He lost to Logan Paul in a much-publicized fight back in 2023 but has remained a controversial figure in the sport due to his outspoken persona.

Warren Spencer, a former participant in Misfits events, will also make his MMA debut in this fight. Despite holding a 1-2 record in influencer boxing, Spencer is confidently predicting victory over Danis, claiming he will knock him out.

The atmosphere is electric as fans anticipate this night of MMA action, uniquely scheduled on a weekend without UFC events. Both fighters promise an exciting bout, with the card featuring several noteworthy matches. This includes famous names like Darren Till and Luke Rockhold, who are also battling for a championship title.

As for Danis, his long-awaited return to the ring could reshape his fighting career, and his fans hope he can reclaim his spot as a contender. Spencer’s journey on his first appearance could either elevate him or leave him searching for answers after the final bell.

The fight begins at 10:00 PM local time, heightening expectations for both competitors and the audience alike.