Sports
DIM and Millonarios Clash Amidst Struggles
MEDELLÍN, Colombia — Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) is set to face Millonarios in a crucial matchup at Atanasio Girardot on August 3, 2025. Both teams are eager for a win after disappointing starts to the semester.
DIM, led by Alejandro Restrepo, has won only one of their four matches this season and is still reeling from their recent loss to Santa Fe in the finals. Fans are anxious as the team struggles for a solid performance.
Millonarios, under David González, finds themselves in a similar predicament. Having played just two matches, both ending in defeats, the team sits at the bottom of the standings. The pressure is mounting for them to turn their season around.
This game will see the return of defender Jhoan Hernández and the potential debut of Venezuelan player Santiago Cañozales for Millonarios. However, forward Santiago Giordana will miss the match, along with goalkeeper Guillermo De Amores and striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado.
In their last encounter back in February at El Campín, DIM secured victory with a score of 1-0 over Millonarios. Fans will be watching closely to see if history can repeat itself or if Millonarios can finally break their losing streak.
Possible lineups for the match include: DIM with Chaux; L. Chaverra, Ortiz, Londoño, Torijano, Perlaza, Mena, F. Chaverra, Loboa, García, and Fydriszewski. For Millonarios, Novoa, Palacios, Llinás, Arias, Banguero, Del Castillo, Arévalo, A. Castro, B. Castro, Mosquera, and Marimón are expected to start.
