DIM Seeks First Victory Against Envigado Amid Rising Tensions

Medellín, Colombia — Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM) will face Envigado on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, looking for their first win in the 2025 Torneo Clausura.

Under the direction of coach Alejandro Restrepo, the team’s morale has been shaken. There is concern following their poor start in the current season, which has left fans restless, particularly after their recent loss in the Apertura final.

While team members assert there is no conflict within the locker room, rumors of unrest and player dissatisfaction are circulating among fans. Some supporters believe that certain players might not be fully committed to the team’s cause, urging changes in the lineup.

Two notable departures were Jherson Mosquera, who returned to Newell’s Old Boys, and Homer Martínez. In a statement, DIM announced that Martínez was transferred to Mexican football after he requested to leave, emphasizing the need for full commitment from every team member.

Despite a limited budget due to not qualifying for international tournaments, DIM plans to have 22 professional players plus several youth players. They have only officially added three new signings: Esneyder Mena from América and Juan David Bonilla from Spain. The club is optimistic that these new players can help stabilize the team.

Among the new arrivals, Jordan Barrera, 29, is viewed as the most talented but faces challenges in winning the fans’ support due to his past with rival Nacional. He will not play on Thursday, but Brayan León and Mena will be in the squad against Envigado.

As DIM prepares for this crucial match, fans are eager to see if these changes will bring the stability and success they seek.