Sports
Dimitrov Battles Ofner in Wimbledon 2025 Third Round Showdown
London, United Kingdom — Former semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov, the 19th seed, faces Austrian player Sebastian Ofner in the third round of Wimbledon 2025 on Saturday.
Dimitrov, aiming to recreate his past success at this prestigious tournament, entered the match after defeating Juncheng Shang on day four. Now, Dimitrov’s next challenge is against World No. 165 Ofner, who made headlines by upseting No. 13 seed Tommy Paul in the previous round.
At 34 years old, Dimitrov holds a 16-10 record for the year and boasts an impressive 89% service game win rate on grass over the past twelve months. He aims to capitalize on the early exit of several seeded players, enhancing his opportunity to advance further in the tournament.
Ofner, on the other hand, will be looking to match his best Grand Slam record, having reached this stage at Wimbledon just once before in 2017. Notably, he reached the semifinal at the Geneva Open in May before getting eliminated at the French Open.
The upcoming match marks the first career meeting between Dimitrov and Ofner, with odds leaning slightly in favor of the Bulgarian veteran. Dimitrov’s tactical style is characterized by powerful down-the-line groundstrokes, while Ofner will rely on his strong service game, which boasts an 85% win percentage on grass.
While Dimitrov is anticipated to start strong, Ofner’s momentum from his previous match could make for a closely contested match. Betting markets give Dimitrov a 74% chance of winning, with many expecting a challenging four-set battle on Court 3.
Overall, the match promises to be exciting as both players look to secure their place in the Round of 16.
