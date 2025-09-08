Dion Dawkins Celebrates Launch of Protector of the Year Award

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Dion Dawkins, the Buffalo Bills‘ left tackle and a key protector for NFL MVP Josh Allen, is the driving force behind the newly established Protector of the Year award, aimed at recognizing outstanding offensive linemen.

Last May, as the NFL announced its plan to honor its top offensive lineman, executive Troy Vincent acknowledged Dawkins, who has campaigned tirelessly for this award. The four-time Pro Bowler expressed pride in his achievement, calling it “one of the coolest things I’ve ever done.”

“I’ve been on this forever, and I stayed on top of it,” Dawkins said before a training camp practice. “It’s almost like when you want to date somebody — you don’t just say hello and walk away. You follow up until something happens.”

Dawkins, known for his dynamic personality, serves as a vocal leader in the Bills’ locker room. Quarterback Josh Allen praised Dawkins, saying, “He’s joyful; he’s rambunctious… and he can turn into that killer on the field to protect me.”

The Bills will kick off the 2025 season against the Baltimore Ravens, with Dawkins aiming to win the award he helped create. Despite challenges, he remains confident in his success.

“I didn’t think it was gonna be like this,” Dawkins said, recalling his journey from being a second-round pick from Temple in 2017 to becoming one of the league’s top tackles.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted Dawkins’ unexpected rise, stating, “Some projected him as a guard, but his athleticism is special.”

Dawkins is celebrated not only for his on-field skills but also for his community involvement. He provides mentorship to underserved youth and frequently sponsors events to give back.

“I have so much fun,” Dawkins said. “But I do get mean on the field. I never want to be anybody’s downfall.”

Over the past two seasons, the Bills’ offensive line, led by Dawkins, has been among the league’s best, allowing the fewest sacks. He allowed only three sacks in 2024, contributing significantly to the team’s success.

As he prepares for the upcoming season, Dawkins, who signed a $60 million extension in 2024, anticipates negotiating for a higher salary soon.

“I should get another deal after this year,” he said confidently. “I’m getting better every year.”

As the Protector of the Year award gains recognition, Dawkins emphasizes the importance of his legacy for future offensive linemen. “It’s cool for people to want to be young and go after an award,” he said. “Now, the big boys and I have a chance to have something on our mantle.”