Dior Previews Bold Dracula-Inspired Book Tote Ahead of Paris Fashion Show

PARIS, France — Days before the Paris men’s fashion shows scheduled for Friday, June 27, Dior has shared an unexpected preview of its new direction via social media. The brand unveiled several images on its official Instagram account featuring a reimagined Book Tote, a fan favorite.

The new tote showcases book cover designs in embroidery format, with one standout inspired by Bram Stoker’s iconic novel, Dracula. This version features a bold red background with striking lettering that echoes the book’s first edition, published in 1897. Other designs include a delicate version based on Dangerous Liaisons by Pierre-Ambroise-François Choderlos de Laclos and a tote emblazoned with ‘Dior by Dior’ and bow embroidery.

The preview has spurred excitement among fans and fashion insiders eager for the runway reveal. Many are questioning the choice to feature Dracula. Anderson, the brand’s creative director, shares a unique connection to Stoker, as both hail from the same island—Anderson from Northern Ireland and Stoker from Dublin. In a past interview, Anderson described discovering Stoker’s connection to his Dublin neighborhood, which sparked his interest in the author and the cultural significance of his work.

“Dracula became one of the most iconic stories of the 20th century, and his Irishness is often overlooked,” Anderson noted. He highlighted how the novel reflects late-Victorian fears of immigration, making it relevant to today’s discussions.

Anderson’s vision as Dior’s recently appointed creative director suggests a blend of historical inspiration with contemporary themes, setting expectations high for his upcoming runway presentation.