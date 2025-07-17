News
Disappearance of American Tourist Ends with Body Identified in Turks and Caicos
Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos – A body discovered on July 5 has been identified as Brian Tarrence, a 51-year-old American who went missing during a vacation with his wife. According to the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF), Tarrence vanished on June 25 after leaving his condo around 3:30 a.m. at the Paradise Inn.
Tarrence, originally from Monroe, New York, had been on a week-long trip to the islands with his wife, Maria, celebrating their anniversary. They arrived in Turks and Caicos on June 22 and were scheduled to return on June 29.
Authorities confirmed the identity of the deceased following a forensic dental analysis, revealing no signs of trauma during an autopsy. Police indicated there are currently no suspicions of foul play as they await further toxicology reports.
According to Carl DeFazio, a private investigator hired by the Tarrence family, surveillance footage showed Brian leaving the condo early that morning. His belongings remained at the condo, and his wife didn’t realize he was missing until the next morning.
The search, which lasted over a week, ended with the discovery of Tarrence’s body in bushes along Miracle Close, not far from where he was last seen. DeFazio described the area as typically safe, emphasizing the couple seemed to be enjoying their vacation before his sudden disappearance.
“They were having a normal couple days,” DeFazio said. “He ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place.”
The RTCIPF extended its condolences to Tarrence’s family and friends, adding that they appreciate the public’s patience as the investigation continues. They urge anyone with additional information to contact local authorities or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
