Tech
Discord Faces Widespread Outage Affecting Thousands of Users
BENGALURU, India – Social platform Discord encountered a significant outage on Monday, affecting tens of thousands of users. According to outage tracking site Downdetector, there were nearly 94,000 reports of difficulties accessing the platform as of 6:19 PM ET.
The company’s status page confirmed that they are investigating an issue causing some guilds to be unavailable for various members. “This issue has worsened and is causing widespread availability issues. We are working as quickly as possible to restore traffic,” the status update stated.
Downdetector’s data is compiled from user-submitted reports, which means the actual number of affected users may vary. Discord, known for its immense popularity among gamers and community groups, has not specified when the issues would be resolved.
As users continue to report problems, Discord’s team is focused on troubleshooting the situation in order to restore full access. Updates will be provided as they become available.
