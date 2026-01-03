Discover the Best Movies Streaming on Netflix Today

Columbus, OH — Finding the best movies on Netflix can feel overwhelming as users scroll through countless options. To simplify the search, we’ve compiled a guide to 25 top films available on the streaming platform, including classics, hidden gems, and Netflix originals. The list will be updated monthly as films come and go.

One of the standout movies is “12 Years a Slave,” directed by Steve McQueen. This historical drama, featuring actors Chiwetel Ejiofor and Lupita Nyong’o, tells the true story of Solomon Northup, a free man kidnapped into slavery. The film won the Academy Award for Best Picture and received acclaim for its powerful storytelling, boasting a 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another notable film is “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” directed by Kelly Fremon Craig. Based on Judy Blume’s beloved novel, this coming-of-age story features Rachel McAdams as Margaret’s mother. The film captures the essence of growing up through themes of friendship and spirituality, earning a remarkable 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Mati Diop’s “Atlantics” is another gem on Netflix. This drama explores love and loss in Senegal as spirits seek justice for the lives claimed by an exploitative corporation. With a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is visually captivating and emotionally engaging.

<p"Boyz N the Hood,” directed by John Singleton, is a powerful coming-of-age film highlighting the challenges faced by three friends growing up in South Central Los Angeles. With its 96% rating, the film remains influential in its portrayal of the Black American experience.

Kirsten Johnson’s documentary “Dick Johnson Is Dead” approaches the theme of death with humor and intimacy, featuring a unique portrayal of the director’s father as he copes with dementia.

Julia Roberts shines in “Erin Brockovich,” a true story about a legal assistant fighting a corrupt power company. With an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is both riveting and inspiring.

Frances Ha, from director Noah Baumbach, tells the story of a young dancer navigating life in New York City. This film perfectly captures the joys and hardships of friendship, showcasing Greta Gerwig’s noteworthy performance.

Each of these films not only offers entertainment but also provides insight into various cultures, histories, and human emotions. Whether you’re looking for drama, comedy, or documentary, the Netflix catalog has something for everyone.

For those interested in diving into the world of Netflix films, this curated list of best movies may just make your viewing experience much easier.